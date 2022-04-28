Spanish Inflation Eases More Than Expected on Power Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Spanish inflation slowed more than anticipated as European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said he sees the peak of Europe’s price surge as being “very close.”

Kicking off a slew of economic data from the 19-member euro zone, Spain said Thursday that consumer-price growth eased to 8.3% in April from 9.8% the previous month under European Union harmonized standards.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is set to release data later Thursday, with analysts polled by Bloomberg estimating inflation stabilized at 7.6%. Figures for France, Italy and the euro area as a whole are due Friday.

The currency bloc has endured record inflation and a squeeze on household budgets due to a spike in energy costs that was exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Investors expect the ECB to start raising interest rates from record lows in the coming months.

“My assessment is that we are very close to the peak and that we will start to see inflation decline in the second half of the year,” Guindos told EU lawmakers in Brussels.

Even so, “price increases will most likely remain high over the coming months, mainly because of the sharp rise in energy costs,” he said.

Threats to the outlook were on stark display this week as the Kremlin halted natural-gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria, while raising the specter of disruptions in other EU members that rely on it for energy supplies.

Officials in Brussels, meanwhile, are considering a gradual ban on Russian oil imports.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

We expect April inflation to undershoot the consensus forecast when numbers for the eurozone are published tomorrow. That raises the possibility that headline price gains have already peaked, reflecting government action on fuel costs and in energy markets. Set against that, the risk to European gas supply from Russia has dialed back up -- we may yet have to tear up our inflation forecasts.

--Jamie Rush, chief European economist.

Highlighting the enduring price pressures, inflation in Lithuania -- which borders Russia -- jumped to the EU’s highest level last month, reaching a preliminary 16.6% from a year ago.

Spain’s slowdown came as electricity costs eased from all-time highs. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had seen price growth of 9%. A national gauge eased to 8.4% -- still near the highest in decades, driven by food prices. Underlying inflation, which strips out volatile elements, accelerated to 4.4% -- the most since 1995.

The central bank has doubled its inflation projections for this year and next based on the advance in energy costs, warning of risks to an economy that still hasn’t recovered fully from the pandemic. The jump in prices is a problem for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez too, triggering street demonstrations and prompting some firms to halt operations.

Lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on an aid package announced in late March that includes cuts to power and fuel costs.

