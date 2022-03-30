Spanish Inflation Unexpectedly Soars to Almost 10% on War

Spanish Inflation Unexpectedly Soars to Almost 10% on War
Alonso Soto
·3 min read

Spanish inflation surged at the fastest rate in almost four decades, outstripping expectations as Russia’s war in Ukraine sends already lofty energy bills higher still.

In a sign that the continent’s cost-of-living squeeze has further to run, Spain’s statistics service said European Union-harmonized consumer prices jumped 9.8% from a year ago in March, topping all 15 estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

A national gauge rose by the same amount -- the biggest advance since 1985 -- driven by food, fuel and electricity.

Germany will release inflation data later Wednesday, with figures already out from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia signaling another overshoot on the national level.

Everything will feed through to Friday’s inflation number from the 19-member euro zone, where price growth is already almost three times the European Central Bank’s 2% target, with analysts predicting a fresh high.

The data will stoke concern about stagflation, though several ECB officials have dismissed that possibility, saying the euro-zone economy will expand by more than 2% even in their “severe” scenario for 2022.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The increase represents a huge cost-of-living shock in the country, which will weigh on domestic consumption and risks derailing Spain’s recovery from the pandemic.”

--Maeva Cousin, senior euro-area economist. For full react, click here

Some policy makers are calling for record-low borrowing costs to be lifted this year, with money markets bringing forward bets on the deposit rate being raised to zero by two months to October in the wake of the Spanish data.

ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated Wednesday that rate increases will be gradual, saying Europe is entering a “difficult phase” due to the war.

Discussing the knock-on effects of Russia’s invasion, Spanish central bank Governor Pablo Hernandez Cos said Tuesday that March euro-area numbers will show a “very significant rise in inflation.” As well as stoking prices, he warned that uncertainty from the conflict is denting confidence and could drag down consumption and investment.

Maria Romero, chief economist at consultancy Afi in Madrid, said the war will determine how long elevated inflation lasts, with some raw-materials prices set to remain under pressure, though they’re unlikely to climb further.

“We’re all now revising up our inflation forecast and revising down our growth projection for the year,” she said.

Spain is poised to be among Europe’s worst-hit economies by the energy shock unleashed by the war, with JPMorgan last week slashing its 2022 economic-growth forecast to 4.2% from 6%.

In an unusual statement after Wednesday’s data, Spain’s Economy Ministry attributed almost three-quarters of March’s price increase to the war’s impact on energy and food costs.

Measures announced this week to reduce electricity and fuel bills will help to “curb the increase in costs for companies and families and to begin, in the short term, to reduce inflation to more moderate levels,” it said.

Soaring fuel costs have prompted truckers in Spain to extend protests into a third week -- despite a government offer to grant 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of direct aid to the industry.

(Updates with Lagarde in eighth paragraph.)

