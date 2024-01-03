Spanish-language broadcast giant Gil García Padrón dies; hosted TV show for 34 years

Gil García Padrón – whose smooth delivery in front of the radio or television microphone propelled him to success as host of the longest-running entertainment show in the San Joaquín Valley – died on New Year’s Day.

No cause of death has been released. He was in his mid-60s.

His daughter, Jacqueline García-Trujillo announced his death on Monday evening.

“With great sadness I am here to announce the passing of my dad,” she posted on Facebook. “My father was an amazing man that brought so many people joy and happiness with his beautiful life!”

Others took to social media to offer condolences.

“Finally today I say goodbye to someone I always consider as a 2nd Father/Friend, the best guide and who was always but always by my side,” said Tony López, a longtime friend. “I’m going to miss your talks, advice and calls my Gil.... I’m left with a hole of sadness in my heart.

“But at the same time I celebrate the joy that God gave me and to have shared this day as friends and family for more than 40 years! I will miss you so much my friend.”

Gil García Padrón and family tapes a July 2003 episode of his weekend television program.

Local singer Roger Amezola, on Facebook, said, “With the sad news that I no longer have my great friend who was always an example to follow, worthy of admiration and respect. He was my mom’s favorite announcer ever.”

Longtime Fresno disc jockey Palomita López, posted on Facebook: “Today my heart is sad for the departure of a great friend and human being an ‘icon’ of the Central Valley … Gil García, thank you for giving me the opportunity to work on your show and was a great role model that will stay forever in our hearts.”

Padrón García had a knack for easily announcing any event, from boxing to Mexican rodeos to news. Plus, he could easily switch from English to Spanish.

In 2015, the local entertainment magazine TV Música honored him with a lifetime achievement award to mark his 40 years in media.

Show premiered in 1989 on Telemundo

“The Gil García Padrón Show” debuted April 21, 1989 on Telemundo Fresno before moving to Azteca América and then Estrella TV.

“We consider Gil to be the premiere Spanish-speaking personality,” said Azteca América station manager Federico Galindo when the show moved there in 2002. “He’s proven with his longevity that he has quite a following.”

Gil García Padrón and family tape the last episode of his weekend television program in July 2003. His son, Gil Jr., looks on.

The entertainment show – which featured music videos and in-studio interviews with musicians like Selena, Ramón Ayala and Lupillo Rivera – had more than 2,000 shows as of 2020, García Padrón said in an interview.

“I have never taken a break. We have always produced,” he told Vida en el Valle in a 2020 interview.

The show went to reruns in November, and its host took December off due to health reasons.

“I will take a month off during the entire month of December. We will be back until January 2024 God willing,” García Padrón announced on his Facebook page.

Padrón was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, México. He grew up in Merced, where he majored in mass communications at Merced College and became a staple at the Merced radio station KYOS before heading to Fresno at the advice of a radio colleague.

García Padrón worked briefly for the news division of KFTV Univision Fresno when it was still in Hanford, before leaping to KXEX radio station in Fresno for better pay.

Branching into promotions

Padrón Promotions was launched in the 1990s to organize concerts in rural communities. He took Ramón Ayala to Parlier, and Bronco to Mendota. He also launched a successful commercial enterprise representing a Fresno used car auto dealer.

Gabriel Ramírez and his brother Ernesto Ramírez of the rock en espanol group María Fatal visited Gil García Padrón in 2004 to personally invite the community to the show.

Thanks to García Padrón, the local Spanish-language broadcast media was finally able to gain a foothold on auto advertising, according to Univision Fresno executive José Elgorriaga.

“For about 5 or 6 years, Gil was the frontman for Auto World,” said Elgorriaga. “It was the first used car dealership that broke the ceiling on automotive advertising.”

At that time in the 1990s, those businesses were “spending about $2,500 to $5,000 a month,” said Elgorriaga.

García Padrón and Auto World smashed that by selling almost 400 cars a month when the dealership spent as much as $80,000 a month. Elgorriaga said García Padrón showed how investing in the Latino marketplace could pay off.

“People would come in and see Gil after he’d say ‘Gracias por su confianza’ (Thank you for your confidence),” said Elgorriaga. “He was a very nice guy and had a good personality.”

Elgorriaga was at the Fresno Telemundo station when he helped García Padrón launch his entertainment program. The show formula was simple: Combined music industry gossip with music videos and interviews with almost all the Mexican entertainers who toured the Valley.

“It gave him that star power here in the Valley,” said Elgorriaga.

Turned down offer for national syndication

García Padrón told Vida en el Valle that he turned down a 1991 request to syndicate his television program. He declined because he was busy with concert promotions.

“I didn’t even consider it. I don’t regret it,” he said.

José Luis Álvarado “El Globito” credits García Padrón for sharing his radio knowledge that has helped him in the industry. He did a segment on García Padrón’s show that focused on entertainment news.

Gil García Padrón gets ready to tape a messsage for “The Gil García Padrón Show” while his wife, Maricruz, handles the camera in 2020.

“I was on his show for almost six years and I very much thank him and his wife, Maricruz, for giving me the opportunity of being in their show,” said Álvarado, who currently works full-time for the United Farm Workers radio network Radio Campesina.

In recent years, Padrón García set up an in-home studio where he would tape the show. His wife, Maricruz, would direct and produce.

He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter.

Services are pending.

(This story will be updated)