Spanish leader to vow to back Ukraine’s bid to join EU

During the upcoming meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will announce that Madrid is in favor of expanding the EU from 28 to 35 members, including Ukraine, the Spanish official said on Oct. 5

Sánchez said this after arriving at the third European Political Community Summit, in Granada, Spain, which is also being attended by the Ukrainian leader, Spanish newspaper El Pais reports.

Read also: Zelenskyy reproaches partners for delaying training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets

Sánchez plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Zelensky before the official start of the summit. At this meeting, he will express Spain's support for Ukraine both in the war again Russia and Kyiv's accession to the EU.

Zelenskyy arrived in Spain on Oct. 5 and said that he would hold bilateral meetings there and work "to strengthen the existing security architecture in Europe, including the regional one."

Read also: Spain to supply Ukraine with armored vehicles and anti-air missiles

Spain is hosting the third summit of the European Political Community on Oct. 5, which is being attended by about 50 heads of state, government, and EU institutions. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were expected to attend.

Earlier, news agency Reuters wrote that at the event, European leaders would assure Zelenskyy of long-term support for Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine