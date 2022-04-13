Spanish police seize massive cannabis plantation

Oxygen

More than 30 years after a 20-year-old woman on vacation with friends was found dead partially clothed by the dumpsters of a New Jersey restaurant, authorities have arrested the man suspected of sexually assaulting her. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Jerry Rosado on Friday after investigators say they were able to match DNA found at the crime scene to the now 62-year-old through genetic genealogy. “Countless law enforcement professionals and prosecutors have work