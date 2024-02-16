Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez shocked at Navalny's death

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has expressed shock at the death in a Russian prison of Alexei Navalny.

"I am shocked at the news of the death of Alexei Navalny, who was unjustifiably imprisoned by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's regime for his work for human rights and democracy," Sánchez posted on X.

Sánchez expressed his condolences to Navalny's family and friends and "to all those in Russia who are active for democratic values and pay the highest price for this."

Protesters gather in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin following the announcment of the death of Alexei Navalny. Leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has died in prison on Friday at the age of 47. Fabian Sommer/dpa