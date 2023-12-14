Spanish properties of former Odesa chief enlistment officer searched: assets seized – photo

Employees of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation, together with local police, have conducted searches at Spanish properties owned by Yevhenii Borysov, the former head of Odesa Oblast’s Military Enlistment Office.

Details: Criminal proceedings have been initiated against Borysov under several articles of the Criminal Code with respect to illegal enrichment. The State Bureau of Investigation detained him in July 2023 and he was remanded in custody by the court. In the same month, the suspect was dismissed from military service.

The investigation established, among other things, that Borysov had purchased two properties in the city of Marbella in Málaga, Spain.

In December 2022, he arranged for the purchase, in his mother’s name, of a house worth over €4 million, with a total area of 857 sq. m and 1,530 sq. m of land.

In February 2023, Borysov and his wife also purchased office space worth more than €500,000 with a total area of 223.9 sq. m.

Quote: "On 13 December 2023, further to a request for international legal assistance sent by the State Bureau of Investigation to the National Police of the Kingdom of Spain, searches were conducted at the villa and office premises purchased by family members of the chief military enlistment officer, with the involvement of employees of the main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation.

In the course of the searches, documents were seized that certify his family members’ rights of ownership and disposal with respect to the aforementioned property.

Based on the evidence collected and a request from the State Bureau of Investigation, the competent authority of the Kingdom of Spain seized the villa and office premises."

Background: Yevhenii Borysov, former head of the enlistment office in Odesa Oblast, was detained on 24 July by employees of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the Prosecutor General.

Borysov is suspected of:

acquisition of assets by a person authorised to perform state functions, the value of which exceeds his/her legal income by more than 6,500 times the untaxed minimum wage;

failure to appear for service on time without valid reasons, committed by a serviceman under martial law;

evasion of military service duties by deception, committed by a serviceman under martial law.

The penalties stipulated in the articles provide for up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Background:

A journalistic investigation by Ukrainska Pravda showed that last year, Borysov’s mother became the owner of a house in Spain worth over €4 million. In 2023, in addition to the luxury foreign property, she also purchased a Mercedes-Benz EQV for almost UAH 3 million (about US$80,000).

Borysov's mother-in-law has acquired a fleet of expensive cars in recent years despite not having sufficient funds from legal sources, including a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Borysov’s wife also purchased another foreign property – office space in Spain worth €737,000 – despite not having sufficient legally obtained assets and income to do so.

