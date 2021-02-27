Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

Livestock ship "Karim Allah" carrying Spanish cattle stranded on ship with suspected bluetongue is docked, in Cartagena
Marco Trujillo and Nathan Allen
·3 min read

By Marco Trujillo and Nathan Allen

CARTAGENA, Spain (Reuters) - More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are not fit for transport anymore and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters.

The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called "hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah, which docked in the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two months.

The beasts were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus. The insect-borne virus causes lameness and haemorrhaging among cattle. Bluetongue does not affect humans.

The veterinarians' report concluded that the animals had suffered from the lengthy journey. Some of them were unwell and not fit for transport outside of the European Union, nor should they be allowed in the EU. Euthanasia would be the best solution for their health and welfare, it said.

The report did not say if the cattle had bluetongue disease.

"It is not even mentioned, which is very surprising," said Miquel Masramon, a lawyer representing the ship owner Talia Shipping Line. The ship is registered in Lebanon, according to VesselFinder.

"My impression is that they will definitely go ahead with the slaughter and destruction of the animals and it'll be difficult for us to prevent it," he said.

Masramon said he would push for the return of blood samples taken from the animals and impounded by authorities on Thursday to be released and tested "to prove if there is any bluetongue".

The Agriculture Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said earlier on Friday that it would make appropriate decisions after analysing information from the inspection.

The vessel originally left Cartagena to deliver the cattle to Turkey. But authorities there blocked the shipment and suspended live animal imports from Spain, fearing bluetongue infection.

That rejection turned the ship into an international pariah. Several countries refused it entry even to replenish animal feed, forcing the cows to go several days with just water.

The cows likely have severe health problems after their "hellish" crossing, said animal rights activist Silvia Barquero, director of the Igualdad Animal NGO.

"What has happened to the waste produced by all these animals for two months? We are sure they are in unacceptable sanitary conditions," Barquero told Reuters.

The Agriculture Ministry's experts counted 864 animals alive on board. Twenty-two cows died at sea, with two corpses still aboard. The remains of the others that died were chopped up and thrown overboard during the journey, the report said.

Ownership of the cattle is unclear. The exporter, World Trade, said it is not responsible because it sold the animals, Masramon said. Reuters has been unable to reach World Trade for comment.

A second ship, the ElBeik, also set sail from Spain in December with a cargo of nearly 1,800 cows. It is currently moored off the Turkish Cypriot port of Famagusta.

($1 = 0.82 euro)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Nathan Allen in Madrid, and Juan Medina and Marco Trujillo in Cartagena; Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul; Writing by Nathan Allen and Jessica Jones; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Vets inspect hundreds of cows stuck on ‘hellish’ ship for months over bluetongue virus fears

    Animal rights activists question treatment of cattle on board the Karim Allah

  • Cnooc Faces NYSE Delisting of American Depositary Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cnooc Ltd., China’s largest offshore oil producer, faces New York Stock Exchange proceedings to delist its American depositary shares under an executive order signed by then-President Donald Trump in November.Trading will be suspended on March 9, though the issuer has a right to a review of the determination, the exchange said in a statement after hours in New York on Friday. The exchange cited the executive order as well as updated guidance provided by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Jan. 27.The move followed the earlier drama around the delisting China’s three biggest telecommunications firms last month, with NYSE at one point reversing the decision before enforcing it again. The reversal caused confusion over the U.S. policy behind the NYSE’s move.China Mobile Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. and China Telecom Corp. said they requested a review of the bourse’s decision to delist their shares and the NYSE indicated it was acting to comply with the executive order, barring investments in companies deemed by the U.S. to be linked to China’s military.The three companies lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors pulled back from their shares following Trump’s November order.China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in January urged U.S. to respect market principles. It dismissed any move to delist the stocks as having minimal impact on their businesses and maintained that such a step would hurt the U.S. more than the Chinese government.(Updates with background from third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain, top court says

    A UK-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship, because she poses a security risk, Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday. Shamima Begum left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two school friends. While there, she married an Islamic State fighter.

  • "Things are tenuous," U.S. CDC says as downward trend in COVID-19 cases stalls

    The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that a recent decline in COVID-19 cases may be stalling, a development she described as concerning while urging that safeguards to fight the virus remain in place. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters the number of cases had been increasing for the past three days compared to the prior week and that declines in hospitalizations and deaths were also "potentially leveling off at still a very high number." Walensky painted a critical picture of the current state of the pandemic.

  • Nissan says makes breakthrough with engine in reducing CO2 emissions

    Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it has reached a breakthrough in achieving a 50% thermal efficiency with its in-development e-POWER hybrid technology, which could lead to a further reduction of car CO2 emissions. This new thermal efficiency level would improve fuel consumption by 25% over the 40% thermal efficiency level in the upcoming e-POWER engine, the company said. "Nissan's latest approach to engine development has raised the bar to world-leading levels, accelerating past the current auto industry average range of 40% thermal efficiency, making it possible to even further reduce vehicle CO2 emissions," the company said in a statement.

  • Lady Gaga asks for 'safe return' of dogs, thanks dog walker Ryan Fischer: 'You're forever a hero'

    "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," Lady Gaga said in her first public comments on the brutal dog-napping incident.

  • University student dies from sepsis after ringing GP surgery 25 times only to be refused appointment

    A university student has died from sepsis after trying to get through to a GP surgery 25 times only to be refused an appointment, an inquiry has heard. Toby Hudson, 19, was unable to get through to anyone at the practice in Weymouth, Dorset because of a faulty phone system. But when he tried again the following day, he was told he could not have an appointment for at least 48 hours due to him being registered at another surgery in his university town of Southampton, Hants. The teenager then attended an urgent care walk-in centre, where he was wrongly diagnosed with tonsillitis and prescribed antibiotics. Within 24 hours Mr Hudson's condition deteriorated rapidly and his parents eventually called emergency services when he became unconscious. He went into cardiac arrest but was delayed in getting to hospital because an ambulance initially attended the wrong address. Mr Hudson tragically died on July 4, 2019, two days after he first sought help at the Wyke Regis & Lanehouse Medical Practice in Dorset. A post mortem examination showed he died from multiple organ failure due to sepsis, which was due to infectious mononucleosis (glandular fever). It was heard that Mr Hudson was suffering from swollen glands, 'puffy' tonsils and a sore throat when his parents urged him to speak to a GP. Giving evidence, Dr Matthew Brook, a partner at the Wake Regis & Lanehouse Medical Practice, admitted issues with the phone system due to a high patient load. Dr Brook said: "We were having tremendous problems with our phone system which could not handle a much higher number of calls." He insisted that the correct procedures had been followed, as according to national guidelines, temporary residents should only be seen by a GP if they do not require urgent care. He added: "We have had a review since then and nobody recalled taking the call from Toby." The nurse who attended Mr Hudson in urgent care said she was "not remotely worried" about his symptoms upon examination, adding that "he did not show any signs of sepsis". She recalled: "He had a normal temperature of 36.1 degrees, a heart rate of 102bpm and rated his pain at an eight out of ten". Mr Hudson’s father, Peter, said: "I felt there was no urgency. I had to press for action to be taken and for our concerns to be heard. "We have a lot of concerns about his care." The inquest continues.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point; Nio, Zoom On Tap; Watch These 5 Stocks

    The stock market rally faces a big test after heavy losses last week. Here's what investors should be doing now.

  • Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

    President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday, though Democrats faced challenges to their hopes of using the bill to raise the minimum wage. Democrats who control the chamber passed the sweeping measure by a mostly party-line vote of 219 to 212 and sent it on to the Senate, where Democrats planned a legislative maneuver to allow them to pass it without the support of Republicans. The American Rescue Plan would pay for vaccines and medical supplies and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments.

  • Truck parked at Capitol on day of riot belongs to husband of GOP congresswoman who quoted Hitler

    Mary Miller started her term as an Illinois representative on 3 January 2021

  • New York City mayor urges probe of sexual misconduct claims against Governor Cuomo

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday called for an independent investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against Governor Andrew Cuomo made by a former aide to the governor who is now a candidate for Manhattan borough president. Lindsey Boylan, who first made the accusations on Twitter in December, wrote a detailed essay published on the web platform Medium on Wednesday that the governor had made several "inappropriate gestures" towards her while she worked for the state government from 2015 to 2018, ranging from sending her a rose on Valentine's Day to kissing her on the mouth. Cuomo denied the accusations in December and issued another denial on Wednesday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • Don't participate in 'meme stocks': advisor

    As shares of GameStop soar and trigger trading halts, Wealth Enhancement Group's Nicole Webb tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why she fears good people will get hurt trading in Koss, AMC and other "meme stocks."

  • Governor questioned about vaccination system crashes

    Gov. Charlie Baker faced some tough questions Thursday about the bumpy COVID-19 vaccination rollout from a panel of Massachusetts lawmakers and said the insufficient supply of doses is the root of the problems.

  • Trump begins settling scores with Republican opponents by endorsing a former aide's primary challenge to an Ohio congressman who backed impeachment

    Trump weighed in for the first time after he indicated he would play an active role on the campaign trail during the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • Students from Rep. Madison Cawthorn's college said he used 'fun drives' to corner women with sexual advances, report says

    Two former resident assistants told BuzzFeed News they warned women in their dorms not to go on drives with Cawthorn because "bad things happened."

  • Teen in hospital for sledding injury dies after dad died visiting her, Ohio mom says

    “Her daddy got to heaven just before she did.”

  • FBI pinpoints a single suspect in the death of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

    Federal investigators zeroed in on the assailant after video footage showed the suspect attacking officers with bear spray, The Times reported.

  • She taught piano to kids in NC for years. Then her daughter accused her of sex crimes.

    This is the shocking story of the alleged sexual abuses that led to the January arrest of Sandra Hiler — aka Charlotte piano teacher Keiko Aloe — as told by her 21-year-old daughter.