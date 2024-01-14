Spanish reports: Argentina World Cup winner Correa robbed in Madrid

Argentina's Angel Correa shoots on goal during the international friendly soccer match between Morocco and Argentina at Stade Ibn Batouta. Correa and his family were robbed at their home near Madrid by four masked men, according to Spanish media reports on Sunday. Gusatavo Ortiz/dpa

Argentina World Cup winner Ángel Correa and his family were robbed at their home near Madrid by four masked men, according to Spanish media reports on Sunday.

The thieves forced the 28-year-old Atletico Madrid forward to hand over cash and jewellery at gunpoint on Saturday.

The perpetrators then fled with their loot. Nobody was injured, but Correa and his family were said to be terrified.

There has been speculation in the Spanish media for some time that the player could move to a club in Saudi Arabia.