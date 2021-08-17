Spanish Securities Watchdog Warns 12 Firms Including Huobi, Bybit for Non-Registration

Barrons.com

West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.