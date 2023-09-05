Spanish soccer appoints woman coach after kiss scandal

STORY: Spain’s soccer federation has appointed Montse Tome to succeed the fired Jorge Vilda as the women’s national team coach…

making her the first woman to have the job.

The announcement that Vilda had been sacked came earlier Tuesday amid ongoing fallout over Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss of player Jenni Hermoso after the country’s World Cup win.

In a statement that gave no reason for his dismissal and did not mention Hermoso, Rubiales, or the scandal, RFEF thanked 42-year-old Vilda for his, quote, "extraordinary sporting legacy."

FIFA suspended Rubiales just over a week ago – many are calling for his resignation.

The furor involving Rubiales has quickly spiraled into a national debate over women's rights and sexist behavior.

Vilda was considered a close ally of Rubiales.

He had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny because of inadequate coaching methods and called for conditions to match those of the men's squad.

Most of the players involved were cut from the team even as some demands were met.

Vilda and Rubiales could not be reached for comment.

The newly appointed Tome had been Vilda's assistant coach since 2018 and has since "established herself as a key player in the national team's growth,” the RFEF said in a statement.