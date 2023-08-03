Spanish spy dies for second time after being hailed by Lebedev as 'only person to deceive me'

Francisco Paesa is Spain's most daring espionage figure - YouTube

A Spanish superspy turned conman has “died” for the second time after staging a previous death more than two decades ago in a bid to evade justice.

‌Francisco Paesa, whose aliases were “superspy” and “the fox”, died earlier this year at the age of 87, according to paperwork filed by a town hall in the Parisian suburb of Bois-Colombes.

‌Mr Paesa was the most famous and daring espionage figure in Spain’s modern democratic era but fled the country in the mid-1990s after involvement in a high-profile embezzlement scandal involving a police chief and missing state funds.

‌He faked an earlier death in 1998 and eventually went into hiding in Luxembourg, fleeing from a string of victims which allegedly includes Russian-British Evening Standard owner Alexander Lebedev, who claimed Mr Paesa was “the only person who in my entire life has managed to deceive me”.

‌Spanish news website El Diario said his new death certificate had been issued by French authorities in May.

‌Mr Paesa was known to have suffered ill health and the address given as the place of death corresponds to a hospital.

‌However, the nurse who signed off on the death certificate was Mr Paesa’s daughter, fuelling speculation he may in fact still be alive and attempting to engineer another disappearing act.

‌Mr Paesa made his mark within Spain’s secret services in the 1980s.

‌He posed as an arms dealer to sell two Russian-made SAM missiles to the Basque terrorist organisation Eta, leading to the discovery of the group’s largest arms cache thanks to radiolocation devices hidden inside the weapons.

‌He also played a murky role in the GAL affair, in which Spain’s government created a hit squad to carry out extrajudicial assassinations of Eta suspects.

‌But it was his alleged dealings with Luis Roldán, the former head of the Guardia Civil police force, that thrust him into the public spotlight.

Mr ‌Roldán fled Spain in 1994 after funnelling 10 million euros out of secret state security funds.

After 10 months on the run, Mr Roldán was arrested in Bangkok, where Mr Paesa had allegedly sent him to launder the money.

‌The former police chief was sentenced to 28 years’ imprisonment by a Spanish court. He later accused Mr Paesa of keeping the entire booty.

‌In 1998, a death notice appeared in Spanish newspaper El País, marking the demise of Mr Paesa in Thailand and announcing that Gregorian chanting by monks in Burgos would succour his soul for a whole month.

‌But six years on, a photograph of Mr Paesa smoking a cigarette appeared in local newspaper El Mundo, proving he was still alive.

‌“It wasn’t that it helped me; I simply didn’t care,” he said of being thought to be dead.

‌Mr Paesa was reported to be living in Luxembourg on an Argentinian passport and sharing an office with his niece, Beatriz García Paesa, a lawyer.

‌Among those wondering whether Mr Paesa’s death certificate is legitimate may be Mr Lebedev, who sued the former spy for allegedly stealing $10 million in the early 2000s.

‌Mr Lebedev first sued Mr Paesa in Bahrain after he failed to pay back half of a $20 million loan to set up a bank in the Arab state.

‌Later, he turned his attention to Ms García Paesa in Luxembourg’s courts, but last year she won an appeal against an order to pay back the billionaire.

‌“He is the only person who in my entire life has managed to deceive me,” Mr Lebedev said of Mr Paesa.

