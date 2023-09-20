Spanish teens say people are making AI-generated nudes of them and passing them around their schools

Thibault Spirlet
·3 min read
0
Artificial intelligence AI
Artificial intelligence.Guillaume/Getty Images

  • At least 20 teenage girls said they saw AI-generated naked photos of themselves, per Spanish media.

  • An investigation is underway after parents filed complaints, according to El País.

  • Spreading such photos is punishable by up to nine years in prison, a Spanish lawyer said.

Teenage girls in Spain are seeing AI-generated nudes of themselves spreading on social media, according to Spanish media reports.

Isabel, 14, whose name was changed at her mother's request, told the Spanish newspaper El País that AI-generated naked photos of her were being passed around her school, and had become the center of discussion among students.

One boy even came up to her and told her: "I saw a naked photo of you," she told the newspaper.

The 14-year-old is one of at least 20 teenage girls from the town of Almendralejo who have seen AI-generated naked photos of themselves spread on social media, according to Spanish media.

The mothers of the girls learned about the growing number of cases after calling each other and sharing their stories in a WhatsApp group that one of them created.

As of Monday, at least seven people had filed complaints with the local police, per El País.

The local Juvenile Prosecutor's Office has now launched an investigation and identified several alleged perpetrators, local police sources told the newspaper.

The local Juvenile Prosecutor's Office didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comments.

Fátima Gómez, the mother of one 12-year-old girl, told the regional broadcaster Canal Extremadura that she filed a complaint last Friday after discovering photos online.

Gómez said a boy sent her daughter an AI-generated naked photo of herself on Instagram after she refused to give him money, per the regional broadcaster.

Her daughter blocked the boy's profile, which the local police believe could be a fake, she told the broadcaster.

Miriam Al Adib, a mother of four teenage daughters, told El País that her "heart skipped a beat" when her 14-year-old daughter showed her an AI-generated photo of her.

"If I didn't know my daughter's body, this photo looks real," she told the Spanish newspaper.

In an Instagram video, Al Adib said police told her that the perpetrators may have uploaded the photos onto OnlyFans or child pornographic sites.

"This, girls, won't be tolerated. STOP THIS NOW. Girls, don't be afraid to report such acts. Tell your mothers. Affected mothers, tell me, so that you can be in the group that we created," she said, according to the El País translation.

A picture of one of the girls reportedly had the fly logo of the AI-powered app ClothOff. The company's website says it "undresses anybody with our free service," per the newspaper.

ClothOff didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Its website says it doesn't take any responsibility for images created using its site.

Under Spain's Criminal Code, the sale, distribution, exhibition, provision, and facilitation of child pornographic material are punishable by up to nine years in prison.

AI-generated images fall under this legislation, Fernando Cumbres, a lawyer specializing in criminal, family, civil, and administrative law, told Canal Extremadura.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok debuts new tools and technology to label AI content

    As more creators turn to AI for their artistic expression, there's also a broader push for transparency around when AI was involved in content creation. To address this concern, TikTok announced today it will launch a new tool that will allow creators to label their AI-generated content and will begin testing other ways to label AI-generated content automatically. Of course, TikTok had already updated its policy to address synthetic media, which requires people to label AI content that contains realistic images, audio or video, like deepfakes, to help viewers contextualize the video and prevent the spread of misleading info.

  • Attorneys General from all 50 states urge Congress to help fight AI-generated CSAM

    The attorneys general from all 50 states have banned together and sent an open letter to Congress, asking for increased protective measures against AI-enhanced child sexual abuse images. The letter calls on lawmakers to “establish an expert commission to study the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children specifically.”

  • Amazon is bringing generative AI to Fire TV along with new devices

    At its annual devices event, Amazon updated its Fire TV lineup with new devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max,  as well as a new Fire TV-branded soundbar -- following its rival Roku into expansions into other home entertainment products. The company says Fire TV users will now be able to ask Alexa more nuanced and open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, thanks to the new generative AI experience, which allows them to speak in a more natural and conversational way. Amazon debuted the generative AI-powered Alexa update at its event earlier this morning.

  • Shortwave's AI-powered assistant lets you ask questions about your email history

    Since large language models (LLMs) shot up in popularity, plenty of developers have built tools on top of OpenAI's GPT or Anthropic's Claude to help people draft emails in different tones and formats. Shortwave, an email client built by former Google employees, is launching an AI-powered assistant that lets you ask questions about your inbox. One of the key features of the assistant is to let you find emails from your inbox — once you grant access to your email history — based on natural language queries.

  • Amazon brings generative AI to Alexa

    During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon announced that it'll soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices. "Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love -- like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment," Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon, said onstage. Amazon says that the new model will power more conversational experiences -- experiences that take into account body language as well as a person's eye contact and gestures.

  • Uber Eats to launch Google-powered chatbot in late 2023

    Uber Eats has confirmed its plans to launch a chatbot function later this year to customers in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada. Initially, the so-called AI assistant will help users find restaurant deals and easily reorder favorites on the app. Later, the assistant will help users meal plan, find sales on grocery items and order ingredients from recipes, according to Uber.

  • NASCAR Cup Series 2023 schedule: Dates, locations for all 36 races, including this weekend in Texas

    The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.

  • Donald Trump Jr. X account was hacked, spokesperson confirms

    Donald Trump Jr.'s account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked on Wednesday morning. The account published a post that falsely claimed that his father, former president Donald Trump, had passed away. "I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," the post read.

  • F1 schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 23 races, including this weekend in Japan

    F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

  • Roblox acquires voice moderation startup Speechly

    Two years after announcing voice chat was coming to Roblox, the gaming company has acquired a voice tech startup, Speechly, offering voice chat moderation, real-time transcription and Voice API that lets companies add AI voice technology and voice interfaces to their products and experiences. The Helsinki, Finland-based startup Speechly was founded in 2016 with the mission of enabling better computer voice interactions and communication between people online, resulting in the creation of its real-time voice moderation tech that helps reduce toxic behavior in online communities.

  • BMI alone is a poor indicator of health, the AMA says. These metrics may be better.

    Body mass index, or BMI, is out, according to the American Medical Association. Here's what you need to know about the new way to

  • College football odds: 4 games to dial in on during an action-packed Saturday

    We're looking at a loaded slate Saturday. Which games are worth a bet?

  • Make it make sense: One life lost, one life altered while simply watching a football game

    The NFL is back and along with Monday morning highlights are viral videos of various brawls from around the league.

  • Children have died from accidental fentanyl exposures. Here's what parents need to know.

    A 1-year-old died after reportedly being exposed to fentanyl at his New York City day care.

  • Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer: Buy-low and sell-high candidates for Week 3

    Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up five players to trade away and two to target if you're looking to make a deal this week.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • 'Great for my 50+-year-old skin': This anti-aging serum — on sale for $19 — is a dermatologist fave

    Formulated with Q10 and hyaluronic acid, it helps restore collagen for a firmer, smoother, more hydrated complexion. Plus, it's USA-made!

  • Amazon debuts the $120 Bluetooth-enabled Fire TV Soundbar

    Amazon has added a brand new soundbar to its Fire line, as well as refreshed streaming sticks.

  • 2023-24 Fantasy Basketball: Follow the money — draft targets seeking new NBA contracts

    Sometimes, it's as simple as drafting players who are incentivized to play well.

  • Amazon's Eero Max 7 will have 10-gigabit Ethernet speeds

    Amazon announced Eero Max 7, the WiFi device that combines a router, a range extender and a repeater, at its devices event on Wednesday.