Spanish undertakers scam dementia sufferers into signing over remains for scientific research

Police began to investigate last year after a local authority inquired about a person who was due to be buried in a grave paid for with public funds

A gang of undertakers who scammed dementia sufferers into signing over their remains before selling their corpses to research departments has been broken up by Spanish police.

The suspects, the two owners and two employees of a funeral home in Valencia, were accused of preying on vulnerable pensioners and falsifying documents to sell dead bodies to a string of universities for €1200 (£1026) each.

Police said they helped research centres dispose of the bodies after they had been studied by incinerating them or disposing of their dismembered parts in other coffins slated for cremation.

“The suspects sought out the dead who did not have relatives, preferably foreigners or those who had been very poor during their lives,” Spain’s National Police force said in a statement.

“This way they ensured that no follow-up was done on the supposed donations by a family member, thus ensuring greater impunity.”

Forged entries in morgue log book

Police began investigating the suspects last year after a local authority in the Valencia region inquired about the whereabouts of a person who was due to be buried in a grave paid for with public funds.

It emerged that they had forged entries in a hospital morgue’s log book to gain permission to remove the body, which they then sold to a university research department.

Officers then uncovered another incident in which the suspects had convinced an elderly man in a care home to donate his body to science, three days before his death.

The man was said to be “suffering from a severe cognitive impairment, which would not have allowed him to understand what the donation entailed”.

Given €5k to incinerate 11 bodies

In the wake of the scandal, several universities issued statements denying that they pay for corpses, insisting that protocols exist to ensure that donations are made on a purely altruistic basis.

Valencia’s Cardenal Herrera University (UCH-CEU) said it had cooperated with a police investigation into the supply of corpses for medical research, explaining that money it had spent in such cases “only covered the funeral home’s costs for transporting and cremating the bodies”.

Police said the suspects earned extra money by charging one university €5,000 (£4,300) for the incineration of 11 bodies used in an anatomy class. No record of the incinerations exists in the region’s crematoriums.

Officers believe the undertakers placed parts of the corpses inside coffins alongside complete bodies instead.

The suspects are facing charges of fraud and the falsification of documents.