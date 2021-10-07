Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still 'tense'

·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down again Thursday due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks.

Scientists said the course of the eruption was unpredictable. It settled down in recent days, but the volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew lava, and 16 earthquakes of up to magnitude 3.5 shook the area over the previous 24 hours, the National Geographic Institute said.

The lava has forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and destroyed more than 600 houses. The ash cloud temporarily closed La Palma Airport last month.

Officials said the molten rock from the crater is now flowing down a so-called lava tube beneath earlier, hardened lava, straight into the sea. That has eased fears it could spread wider and cause more destruction.

The German Research Center for Geosciences, which sent a team to La Palma, said the lava flow is 6,300 meters (6,900 yards) long, more than 1,000 meters (1,100 yards) wide at its broadest point, and up to 25 meters (82 feet) thick.

The center's volcano researcher, Thomas Walter, said the situation is still tense and unpredictable.

“It is still too early to say...how this eruption will develop,” he said in a statement.

Prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties from the eruption, and most of the island of around 85,000 people is unaffected.

The volcanic Canary Islands lie off the northwest coast of Africa.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lava Spews From Mouth of Spain's La Palma Volcano

    The Cumbre Vieja volcano, also known as Tajogaite, on the Spanish island of La Palma continued to erupt early on Wednesday morning, October 6, more than two weeks after its initial eruption on September 19.This footage filmed by Twitter user @efadi_LP shows ongoing activity as fiery lava erupted early on Wednesday morning, according to his tweet.On October 5, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said they were analyzing aerosol samples collected from “the first day the lava reached the sea” in hopes it could give “information on the chemistry and acidity of the plume”.More than 420 hectares (1.6 square miles) and 726 buildings had been affected by the volcano’s eruption as of Tuesday, according to La Palma council. Credit: Idafe.com via Storyful

  • La Palma island's volcano roars again, spewing thicker lava

    A volcano that has already destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings on a Spanish island increased its explosive power Tuesday, roaring louder and spewing thicker lava out of its main vent. The volcanic eruption started on Sept. 19 and has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said Tuesday that activity in the La Palma volcano had become “explosive, with falling pyroclasts and bombs.”

  • Snap launches in-app tool on drug dangers following fentanyl deaths

    Snap is launching an in-app tool to educate users searching for drug-related key words on Snapchat about the dangers of drugs and is working on tools for parents to help keep teenagers safe on the service, the company said on Thursday. The announcement comes after a public safety alert from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) last week, which warned about an increase in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine often sold on social media and e-commerce sites. DEA head Anne Milgrim said in a recent interview with NBC News that social media companies were not doing enough to stop the problem.

  • Lava continues to erupt from Hawaii volcano

    Video released by the USGS from Monday (October 04) showed lava bubbling up in the crater.The volcano alert level for Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano was lowered on Monday from 'Warning' to 'Watch'.An update on the USGS web site said that lava flow is now taking place only in the volcano's Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit.While the lava presents no immediate threat to populated areas, residents who live downwind of Kīlauea continue to be warned of possible exposure to sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases that can irritate the respiratory system.

  • Wife of slain Haiti president 'won't stop' until killers brought to justice

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - The wife of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise said on Wednesday after a judicial hearing into his murder that she would not rest until his killers were brought to justice. Martine Moise went to meet with the judge in charge of the investigation of Moise's death in July and said she answered questions for several hours. Moise was gunned down at home by a group consisting mostly of Colombian mercenaries.

  • Former tax collector asks judge to delay his sentencing in child sex trafficking case

    Former tax collector asks judge to delay his sentencing in child sex trafficking case

  • Hudson Bay is warmer than Mexico this Thanksgiving weekend

    Canada will feature a little bit of everything during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend -- from mild and cold temperatures to sun, showers and maybe even some snow.

  • 'Escaramuza,' the women’s sport that’s all about Mexican culture

    Escaramuza is a sport like no other, a combination of athleticism with a respect for Mexican heritage and culture.

  • Daniel Craig bonds with Hollywood

    Daniel Craig jokes "he’s honored to get walked all over in Hollywood" as he gets a star on Walk of Fame. (Oct. 7)

  • Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14 after body found

    The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm. Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12. The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

  • Mexico's Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

    Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun, surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers. It is unclear, but highly possible, that passenger levels at the Cancun airport for all of 2021 could equal or exceed the 2019 annual number. Mexico never instituted any quarantine or testing requirements for incoming passengers, in part to avoid affecting the country’s tourism income.

  • Italian town sets European record after 29 inches of rain falls in 12 hours

    Northwestern Italy has been hit by record rainfall from a complex of thunderstorms, triggering flooding and mudslides, per AP.By the numbers: 29.2 inches of rain fell in 12 hours on Monday in Rossiglione, Genoa province, just south of Milan. That's a new, all-time European record, meteorologists noted Tuesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt represents over half the typical amount of rainfall that region gets in one year (slig

  • Arizona monsoon causes dormant eggs of three-eyed "prehistoric shrimp" to hatch

    Interesting things can happen when it rains.

  • Could king tide and a disturbance at sea bring heavy rains for Florida’s weekend?

    Be careful what you ask of the National Weather Service in Miami.

  • Fire retardant could be 'game-changer' in fighting wildfires

    U.S. officials on Tuesday approved a long-lasting fire retardant that could significantly aid in fighting increasingly destructive wildfires by stopping them before they ever start. The U.S. Forest Service approved Perimeter Solutions’ fire retardant that is intended to be used as a preventative measure and can last for months. It’s similar to the company’s red-dyed retardant dropped from aircraft while fighting active wildfires, but it’s clear and sprayed by ground-based workers and equipment.

  • Marathon Oil Refinery in Texas City Continues to Leak Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- A Marathon Petroleum Corp. oil refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast continued to leak crude into to the surrounding area hours after the spill first began, a regulatory filing from the company showed.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis

  • A giant snail that can eat your plants and house eradicated in Florida. Again.

    Florida has won — at least for now — a battle against an invasive snail that can grow to be eight inches long, eat 500 kinds of plants and the stucco off your house, The slimy invaders also carry a parasite that can cause meningitis in humans and pets, and is a deal breaker in global agricultural trade. The price tag for getting rid of the dangerous mollusks in the state over the past decade: $24 million.

  • California and the West can see small glimmers of hope in weather outlooks for October

    Drought-stricken California has equal chances of normal temperatures and precipitation.

  • KNP Complex Fire: More evacuations ordered in Tulare County

    A thick haze continued to sit over the Central Valley on Tuesday as firefighters keep on their fight against the KNP Complex Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest.

  • Nearly 30 inches of rain fell in 12 hours in Italy on Monday, breaking a European record

    This extreme weather event broke the European record for most rainfall within a 12-hour period, according to a climatologist.