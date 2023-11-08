Spano coasts to a fourth term in Yonkers and is set to be its longest-serving mayor

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano cruised to an unprecedented fourth term on Tuesday with a decisive victory over Republican Councilman Anthony Merante in their contest to lead New York's third largest city.

The 59-year-old Democratic incumbent led his challenger by 23 percentage points as of 11:30 p.m., with votes from nearly 60% of election districts tallied in the Westchester County city of 212,000.

"We went out there, we worked hard, and people responded," Spano said in a phone interview Tuesday night.

He said his victory showed that "stability still matters" for voters, in spite of any general discontent they may have about government and excessive partisanship. He vowed to continue working in his fourth term on improving Yonkers schools and economic opportunities for residents.

"I want to tackle everything," he said.

The race was largely a referendum on Spano's 12-year reign and the progress he touted, including a housing boom, transformed waterfront and reduced crime. Merante questioned the extent of those gains, particularly on public safety, and campaigned to restore term limits that Spano had bypassed twice with the council's help.

Spano, a Yonkers native from a large, politically involved family, is set to become the longest-serving mayor in the city's 151-year history, surpassing Angelo Martinelli, a Republican who held office for 12 years in two stints in the 1970s and 1980s.

Spano has been mayor since 2012 and served 20 years as an assemblyman before then. He was reelected by blowout margins of 64 percentage points in 2015 and 48 points in 2019.

Merante, 62, hoped to mine discontent at two term-limit extensions by the council in 2018 and 2022 that enabled Spano to run again after his second term, which should have been his last under the limit Yonkers voters set by referendum in 1994. He appealed to those voters by running on a "restore term limits" ballot line in addition to the Republican slot.

Two Republicans held office as mayor before Spano's tenure began. But the electorate has gotten bluer and Democratic voters now outnumber Republicans by a 3-to-1 ratio, posting daunting odds for GOP candidates in a citywide race.

Merante, who has represented the council's 6th district for six years, is an accountant and co-owner of two small businesses in the city. Facing an incumbent who drummed up more than $912,000 in donations this year for his primary and general-election races, Merante poured at least $145,000 of his own money into the race in the form of loans to his campaign.

Spano rested his re-election on several markers of progress: the approval of 12,780 housing units since he took office; a 40% crime reduction since 2011; and a high-school graduation rate that rose to 90% from 72%. He also touted the arrival of Lionsgate movie studios as a job source and economic booster for the city as the operation continues to expand.

Merante cast doubts on Spano's rosy portrayal, arguing that falling crime figures masked the unreported store thefts and sense of insecurity that keeps residents away from the downtown area. He also questioned how many residents stand to benefit from Lionsgate jobs.

