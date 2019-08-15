Is Spar Nord Bank A/S's (CPH:SPNO) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Spar Nord Bank A/S's (CPH:SPNO) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Spar Nord Bank has a P/E ratio of 7.77. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying DKK7.77 for every DKK1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Spar Nord Bank:

P/E of 7.77 = DKK52 ÷ DKK6.69 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each DKK1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Spar Nord Bank Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.8) for companies in the banks industry is roughly the same as Spar Nord Bank's P/E.

Spar Nord Bank's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Spar Nord Bank actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Spar Nord Bank shrunk earnings per share by 14% over the last year. But EPS is up 3.4% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Spar Nord Bank's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Spar Nord Bank has net cash of ø1.4b. This is fairly high at 22% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Spar Nord Bank's P/E Ratio

Spar Nord Bank has a P/E of 7.8. That's below the average in the DK market, which is 15.3. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.