SPARC Council helps Crawford County students 'Level Up' with Ready for Hire program

Through a partnership with Bucyrus Public Library, SPARC Council’s Ready for Hire program, Level Up, is helping students level up career-readiness skills by offering programming and rewards.

In June 2022, the Ohio Department of Education awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities grants to 161 community-based partners out of more than 700 applications from across the state, according to a news release. Locally, two grants were awarded to SPARC Council, one to create summer programming in summers 2022, 2023 and 2024 and one to create after-school programming, with fiscal oversight from Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.

The program is offered at the library 3:30-6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with the possibility of adding Wednesday programming. While the grant provides funding to offer the Ready Hire Program to students in grades nine-12, the library opened the program to Crawford County students in grades six-12.

Students participate in the Paint a Mini Masterpiece course as part of the Ready for Hire program.

Through the program, young adults have the opportunity to explore different areas of career study and college degrees and to determine the level of interest or depth in which they wish to focus. Program components include tracks for art, science, engineering and technology and allow students the flexibility to individualize programming. Students have the opportunity to receive introductory, hands-on training using some of the industry’s programs and equipment.

So far this year students have participated in a programs including Create Digital Art With Photoshop, Create Your Own Board Game Challenge, Make Models for 3D Printing, Make Music With Logic Pro X, Horror Show Write off and much more.

Students also have the opportunity to participate in mindfulness activities on most Fridays and complete self-directed courses throughout the week.

While the spring program schedule is not set yet, tentative expansion of activities includes an introduction to basic coding, understanding recreational drone operation, creating videos (with Final Cut) and a comic book storytelling workshop.

By attending programs, completing self-directed projects or accomplishing other tasks, students can work toward earning rewards such as a portable charger, Bluetooth speaker and earbuds.

“Ready for Hire and BPL Young Adult intern candidates are being interviewed, and we look forward to offering paid internships for selected students to gain real-world experience and continuous mentorship by the staff at the Bucyrus Public Library," said Kevin Fourman, the Crawford County site coordinator for the SPARC Ready for Hire program, in the release.

Students interested in participating may report to the Bucyrus Public Library in person to sign up.

For more information, follow the Bucyrus Public Library Facebook page, visit the Bucyrus Public Library website or email Kevin Fourman at fourman.kevin@moesc.net or BPL’s Teen Services manager Kolter Kiess at kkiess@bucyruslibrary.org.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Ready for Hire program helping students prepare for future