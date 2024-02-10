SPARdi Gras is coming to Jacksonville tonight

TerraWise Homes is hosting SPARdi Gras in Springfield where people can find the ‘magic’ of New Orleans.

Festivities include live music, carnival performers, a golf cart float parade and scavenger hunt, food trucks, craft beer, and more. This family-friendly and dog-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Festivities include a second line and golf cart float parade led by the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line.

The parade will begin at Hyperion Brewing (1744 N Main Street) at 4 p.m. and travel through the Springfield neighborhood, ending at Sesquicentennial Park for the start of live music with Blossomin’ Bone.

Businesses up and down Main Street will offer all-day promotions and discounts for SPARdi Gras. Businesses will also decorate their windows and stores with hidden clues for our SPARdi Gras Scavenger Hunt.

Participating Businesses hours:

● 1748 Bakehouse (8 am - 3 pm)

● Historically Hoppy Brewing Company (12 pm - 11 pm)

● Hyperion Brewing Company (12 pm - 9 pm)

● Main Street Food Park (3 pm - 9 pm)

● Meta Earth (9 am - 8 pm)

● Reddi-Arts (11 am - 6 pm)

● Springfield Scoops (11 am - 10 pm)

● Strings Sports Brewery (11 am - 11 pm)

● Stumpy’s Hatchet House (2 pm - 11 pm)

● The Farmery (10:30 am - 6 pm)

Schedule of Events:

● 4:00 - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Jaguars D-Line and Golf Cart Float Parade

● 5:00 - 6:30 pm - Blossomin’ Bone

● 6:30 - 7:30 pm - Dabbs Productions

● 7:30 - 9:00 pm - Beau & the Burners

