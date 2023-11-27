Can you spare a cowboy boot, hat? These Fort Worth, Texas 4-H youngsters can use them

Texas Chef Tim Love is asking folks to donate their new or gently used cowboy hats and boots to Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, with the collection benefiting the youth development organization Texas 4-H.

Tarrant County youth between 13 to 18 years old who are participating in Texas 4-H programs will benefit from the holiday season donations. The “ALL IN” initiative aims to capture the spirit of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, symbolizing the rich western heritage of the Stockyards and giving residents an unforgettable cowboy Christmas.

Many of the 4-H youngsters end up showing their prized animals at the famed Fort Worth Stock Show at the beginning of the year. Sadie Wampler of Canyon, owner of February’s record-smashing steer, Snoop Dog, represented Randall County 4-H. The 15-year-old had no idea her black-as-night, 1,343-pound steer would make history.

“I believe in the power of community and the joy of giving, especially during the holiday season, “ Love said in a press release. “The ALL IN Holiday Boot and Hat Drive at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is our way of bringing the true ‘ALL IN’ spirit to the heart of Fort Worth. Let’s come together to make this a Cowboy Christmas like no other, supporting these young people and celebrating the giving spirit that defines our North Texas community.”

Ideal donations would be functional ranching boots in sizes 7 - 11 in the roper and work styles. Those without gently used boots can head across the street to visit the official initiative partner, Ariat International, where they can purchase a new pair to place underneath the Tannahill’s Christmas tree.

You can also make monetary donations through shoptimlove.com. Donors will receive some special gifts — warm hot chocolate, free boot branding and the opportunity to sign and hang an ornament on Tannahill’s angel Christmas tree.

Love is the chef and owner of Love Management, Inc. that includes Fort Worth restaurants Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, Woodshed Smokehouse, Love Shack, White Elephant Saloon, Gemelle, Atico, Hotel Otto, Paloma Suerte and Caterina’s. Love celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Lonesome Dove in the Stockyards in 2020. Love recently announced a partnership with Live Nation, where he will debut Woodshed Smokehouse outlets at select venues, including the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

Drawing inspiration from the “western wonderland” that transforms the Stockyards each holiday season, the boots-and-hats drive will become a centerpiece of holiday decor at the music hall and tavern. After donating a pair of gently used cowboy boots or hats, visitors are invited to view the old-school flip board tallying donated items, enjoy their boot branding or hot chocolate and take photos in the festive decor.