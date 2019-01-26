Sparebanken Møre (OB:MORG): What Does The Future Look Like?

After Sparebanken Møre’s (OB:MORG) earnings announcement on 31 December 2018, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 2.6% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 7.6%. By 2020, we can expect Sparebanken Møre’s bottom line to reach øre621m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of øre605m. Below is a brief commentary around Sparebanken Møre’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Sparebanken Møre in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 5 analysts covering MORG is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for MORG, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

OB:MORG Future Profit January 26th 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 1.5% based on the most recent earnings level of øre605m to the final forecast of øre616m by 2022. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of NOK30.8 in the final year of forecast compared to the current NOK61.52 EPS today. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 43% to 41% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Sparebanken Møre, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Sparebanken Møre worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Sparebanken Møre is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Sparebanken Møre? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

