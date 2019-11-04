Is Sparebanken Sør's (OB:SOR) 6.0% Dividend Sustainable?

Dividend paying stocks like Sparebanken Sør (OB:SOR) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With Sparebanken Sør yielding 6.0% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. We'd guess that plenty of investors have purchased it for the income. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Sparebanken Sør paid out 62% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Sparebanken Sør has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. This dividend has been unstable, which we define as having fallen by at least 20% one or more times over this time. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was kr12.00 in 2009, compared to kr6.00 last year. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.7% a year during that period. Sparebanken Sør's dividend hasn't shrunk linearly at 6.7% per annum, but the CAGR is a useful estimate of the historical rate of change.

We struggle to make a case for buying Sparebanken Sør for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past ten years.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS are growing. Sparebanken Sør's earnings per share have shrunk at 47% a year over the past five years. With this kind of significant decline, we always wonder what has changed in the business. Dividends are about stability, and Sparebanken Sør's earnings per share, which support the dividend, have been anything but stable.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. Sparebanken Sør's payout ratio is within an average range for most market participants. Earnings per share are down, and Sparebanken Sør's dividend has been cut at least once in the past, which is disappointing. With this information in mind, we think Sparebanken Sør may not be an ideal dividend stock.