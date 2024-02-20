Sparkle Markets equipment for sale in auction

Feb. 20—Pieces of equipment from the now-closed Sparkle Markets in Union Township are up for sale in an auction this week.

KIKO Auctioneers began an online auction Monday that will end at 11 a.m. Friday. KIKO is auctioning off cooler and freezer cases, large walk-in shelving units, cardboard balers, deli equipment and bakery equipment.

Interested buyers can go to kikoauctions.com and search "Contents of Sparkle Supermarket" to look at the auction and place bids.

There will be an in-person preview date from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the store in Westgate Plaza.

Sparkle closed on Jan. 31 after five years in business in Westgate Plaza. The Columbiana, Ohio-based supermarket chain opened its Union Township location on Nov. 6, 2018, the day after Shop 'n Save closed.

Sparkle operates markets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

The Hometown Pharmacy, located inside the store, moved its operations and employees from there to its flagship store at 20 E. Lawrence Ave. in downtown New Castle.

