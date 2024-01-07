A Sparkling Start: Crestwood Village’s Final Phase Rings in the New Year with Unparalleled Elegance and Celebration

Nestled amidst the rolling hills of Olathe, Crestwood Village emerges as a beacon of celebratory living, ushering in the New Year with an unmatched blend of opulence and contemporary charm. Perched strategically at the convergence of 129th Terrace and Black Bob Road, Crestwood Village invites residents to step into a world where the spirit of festivities meets the tranquility of a well-curated haven.

Picture the magic of the New Year unfolding against the backdrop of Crestwood Village, where residents can revel in the beauty of the illuminated hillside while bidding farewell to the old and embracing the promise of a new beginning. The community, positioned as a perfect blend of modern luxury and serene landscapes, offers a vibrant escape for those seeking a lock-and-leave lifestyle, especially during this season of joy.

As the winter festivities paint the town in hues of celebration, Crestwood Village unveils its highly anticipated final phase, featuring homes adorned with the spirit of the New Year and thoughtfully priced from the mid-$500s. The phase boasts a stellar lineup of builders, including the visionary teams at JFE Construction, Crestwood Custom Homes, and Pauli Homes, bringing forth designs that embody the freshness and innovation synonymous with the dawn of a new era. Whether your taste leans towards contemporary chic, timeless elegance, or an artful fusion of both, Crestwood Village’s premier builders have crafted homes that resonate with diverse preferences, promising a vibrant start to the New Year.

Beyond the enchanting aesthetics, Crestwood Village sets the stage for a celebration-focused lifestyle, offering a comprehensive range of services that ensure residents can immerse themselves in the festivities without the worry of maintenance. From snow removal to exterior painting and driveway repair, every aspect is meticulously handled, allowing residents to focus on creating memories during this joyful season.

The allure of Crestwood Village extends beyond its borders, providing residents with easy access to a plethora of local amenities perfect for ushering in the New Year with flair. Proximity to major thoroughfares such as I-35 and I-435 ensures seamless connectivity, while the nearby Indian Creek Trail offers a scenic backdrop for winter strolls. Families with school-age children will appreciate the convenience of nearby K-12 schools, and the diverse array of shopping and dining options further enrich the celebratory spirit of the area.

Choosing Crestwood Village for the New Year is an invitation to embrace a lifestyle where opulence effortlessly coexists with the joy of modern living, all within the embrace of Olathe’s enchanting winter landscape. It’s not just a residence; it’s a festive haven where residents can savor the beauty of the season without compromising on the luxuries and conveniences that make for a truly memorable celebration. As Crestwood Village steps into the New Year with its final phase, it extends a warm invitation to those seeking a community that transcends the ordinary, offering a life defined by the spirit of celebration, style, and the inherent splendor of winter festivities. This new chapter promises a joyous continuation of Crestwood Village’s legacy as a true jewel in the heart of Olathe, welcoming residents to a New Year filled with warmth and cheer.

Crestwood Village

Prices: Homes starting in the mid-$500,000s to $600,000-plus.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. By appointment only on Wednesday.

Directions: From 109th and Blackbob Rd., head south to 129th Terrace. Turn left (east) into the neighborhood.

For more information contact: Randi Platko at (913) 202-0073

Website: CrestwoodVillageKS.com