Sparks Will Fly With These 11 Lighters

Reuters

Despite the world's second-highest death toll and infections running high, people across Brazil are refusing to receive their shot if the vaccine being used is not to their satisfaction. There are no official figures on the total number of people cherry-picking their vaccines, but dozens of towns in Brazil have sought to crack down on the practice, taking the names of those who refuse to be inoculated with the shot on offer and moving them to the back of the queue. Public health experts in Brazil say the practice and the misinformation - or poorly understood information - that fuels it, is threatening to undermine the country's vaccination campaign.