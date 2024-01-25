Sparks fly as accused thieves drag stolen ATM down street, California video shows

A TikTok video shows a van dragging a stolen ATM behind it down an Oakland street as sparks fly in all directions.

The video, labeled “bank heist in Oakland, California” shows men hooking the ATM up to the back of a white van, then cuts to the van pulling it down the street.

The ATM was stolen from the exterior of a business shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, the Oakland Police Department said in a Jan. 23 news release.

Oakland police confirmed to McClatchy News that the ATM in the video is from the theft.

A group of men removed the ATM and drove away with it, police said. Officers responding to 911 reports found damage to the building where the ATM had been removed.

Officers later found the stolen ATM and arrested a man accused in the theft, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 510-238-3951.

Fake hit-and-run for insurance scam caught on security video, California officials say

New owners clean out storage unit — and uncover a land mine, Colorado cops say

Driver removes ‘closed road’ sign — and crashes into hole, Oregon cops say