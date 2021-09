Associated Press

Kelli Normoyle was nervous as she arrived at the Coast Guard Academy campus in Connecticut in 2008. “OK, maybe this is somebody that I can trust, maybe this is somebody that identifies the way I do,” said Normoyle, now a lieutenant on the cutter Sanibel, based in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Marking the 10th anniversary this week of the end of “don't ask, don't tell,” a new generation of military academy students say that their campuses are now tolerant, welcoming and inclusive for the most part — but that more work needs to be done.