Sparta driver charged with vehicular homicide in death of township woman

A Sparta man was charged Tuesday with vehicular homicide in the January death of a Sparta woman.

Atilla Princz, 41, was taken into custody by Sparta detectives and transferred to the Morris County jail, where Sussex inmates are housed, and is awaiting a court hearing, Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said in a release. Princz is also facing charges for driving while intoxicated, having an open container of alcohol, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and failure to keep right.

Princz was also charged with speeding; Lamon said he was clocked at the time of the crash driving 69 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Erin Moore, 41, was killed on Jan. 30 around 5:30 p.m. when police say Princz' BMW 540i sedan crossed over the southbound lane of Route 181, also known as Woodport Road, and struck her Hyundai Tucson head-on. Moore was taken to Newton Medical Center, where she died, police said.

Princz suffered injuries to his head and back and was flown to Morristown Medical Center.

Moore, who grew up in Texas and moved to Sparta within the last few years, was a married mother of two children and worked as an EMT, paramedic and an emergency room nurse in New York City throughout the COVID pandemic, according to her obituary. She eventually joined the labor and delivery team and was pursuing additional schooling with the goal of becoming a midwife.

While work was her passion, her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them, whether on the Lake Mohawk beach or coaching her children's flag football team:

"She loved her family and friends fiercely and her light will continue in the world through all those lives she touched," the obituary states.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Sparta NJ fatal crash: Man charged with vehicular homicide