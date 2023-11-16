Sparta man gets three years in prison for COVID financial fraud

A Sussex County man was sentenced to three years in prison for illegally obtaining more than $2 million in COVID-19 relief funding for personal expenses, authorities said.

John Jhong, 54, of Sparta, had previously pleaded guilty to one count each of bank fraud, money laundering and misuse of a Social Security number. He was sentenced Wednesday in Newark federal court by U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton.

"The defendant took money from government programs that were established to provide financial assistance to Americans who were struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. attorney Philip R. Sellinger stated on Wednesday. "The sentence handed down today is his reward for attempting to turn these vital relief programs into his personal ATM."

NJ news Parental rights candidates had mixed results in polarized NJ school board races

Jhong submitted numerous fraudulent applications seeking more than $15 million in federal pandemic aid, of which he received $2 million, according to court documents. He used false tax returns and government forms and submitted names and documents of other people, include Social Security numbers for some who had been dead for more than a decade.

Jhong was charged in March 2021. In addition to his prison sentence, he was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and return $2.13 million.

Several federal agencies were involved in the case, including the Secret Service, IRS, Postal Inspection Service, Social Security Administration and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Sparta police also assisted in Jhong's arrest.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Sparta NJ man gets three years in prison for COVID fraud