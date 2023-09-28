Sparta man is the latest Wisconsin resident charged in Jan. 6 riots

A Wisconsin man faces felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Charles R. Walters, 37, of Sparta, was arrested Wednesday and made his initial appearance in federal court in Madison later that day, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

He's charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., with one felony offense of destruction of government property.

Walter also faces other charges:

Entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Walters' next court appearance will be Oct. 5 before Moxila A. Upadhyaya, a federal magistrate in Washington D.C.

Prosecutors have argued the riots were an effort to disrupt a joint session of the U.S. Congress that convened to count the electoral votes of the 2020 presidential election.

According to federal court documents papers, Walters was identified through multiple open-source videos and body-worn camera footage from U.S. Capitol police officers.

Prosecutors say Walters is seen wearing a helmet and a ballistic-style vest kicking and stomping fencing near a police line, and climbing the inaugural stage risers to enter the Capitol building. They say he stayed on Capitol grounds until he was forced to leave by police.

In the 32 months since the attack, more than 1,100 people have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 396 who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

Some already have been sentenced to prison terms of more than a dozen years.

Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in August for his alleged role in conspiring to overturn the election.

Last month, Joseph Cattani, 40, of Colgate, was charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers in the attack.

More than 1,146 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump has said he would pardon many of the rioters if he were to gain a second term in the Oval Office.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and is being investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee and Washington field offices.

