Sparta, Morristown men threatened and robbed woman in sex deal gone bad, cops say

Two North Jersey men face weapons and terroristic threat charges after a woman accused them of pulling a gun and stealing her money during an alleged sex-for-pay deal gone wrong in Sparta.

Jeremy Barcoski of Sparta and Zarko Tamburin of Morristown were expected to make their first appearances in Morris County Court on Thursday to answer charges of committing theft by threat of bodily injury, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose and pointing a firearm for the purpose of terrorizing a person.

Sparta police said they responded Sunday morning to an apartment building on North Main Street after receiving a call from a man who said his female friend was inside the building. Two men, possibly armed with a knife and gun, were refusing to let her leave an apartment, the caller allegedly told police.

Sparta police said the woman told them she went to the apartment to have sex with one man for an agreed price, but resisted when she arrived and was confronted "by two men who were highly intoxicated and doing drugs."

Alleged threat at gunpoint

She told police that when an argument ensued, they took her bag and one man pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and said "I'm going to [expletive] kill you," the complaint warrant states.

She was eventually permitted to leave, but later found that $80 was missing from her bag, according to police.

Sparta police arriving at the scene "attempted to make contact with the accused males who were reported to be in the apartment but would not come to the door."

Cops returned with a "knock and enter" search warrant − and with New Jersey State Police and investigators from the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office − and entered the apartment, according to the complaint.

'Imitation' weapons

Both men admitted to interacting with the victim, but denied committing the robbery or brandishing weapons. A revolver and semiautomatic handgun found at the scene were determined to be "imitation," according to police records.

The men were arrested and taken to the Morris County Correctional facility, which serves both counties through a shared-service agreement.

