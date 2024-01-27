Spartan 3rd Operational Brigade’s reconnaissance units successfully neutralized occupiers, inflicted damage to Russian equipment, and captured a Russian soldier on the Zaporizhzhya front, the Ukraine’s National Guard reported with accompanying video evidence.

Military personnel identified an enemy group advancing toward National Guard positions on the battlefield. Subsequently, they targeted the occupiers with multiple strikes using FPV drones.

To finalize the successful air operation, two guards from the Spartan Brigade were deployed for cleanup. On-site, they discovered a wounded enemy combatant and took him into custody.

In early December, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that two National Guard troops eliminated four invaders directly in their trench.

