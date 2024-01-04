Spartan Wheel Chariots receives donation from Flowers Auto

Jan. 4—THOMASVILLE — Ben Huntzinger was an outdoorsman and a runner before a car accident changed his life forever. Huntzinger was in a car wreck 13 years ago that left him paralyzed from the waste down. Before then, Huntzinger knew as much about wheelchairs as most able bodied people. He knew someone who was in a wheelchair and that was about it.

However, Huntzinger wasn't willing to give up his love for the outdoors just because he couldn't walk anymore. He spent many mornings drawing out what he wanted his wheelchair to look like. Something rugged that could handle rough terrain and the wear and tear of the outdoors. After seeing the technology involved with mountain bikes and strollers, Huntzinger realized it was possible.

Huntzinger attempted to contact companies and engineers to explain the need and possibility for wheelchairs similar to mountain bikes, with suspension and multiple terrain capabilities, but was met with rejection.

"I saw that there wasn't a wheelchair that was really rugged," Huntzinger said. "They've already got the stuff produced in the mountain bike and baby stroller industry, it's just that there's not a big enough profit margin for a company to be able to pump out thousands of them on an assembly line and that's why nobody's done it."

That was, and still is, the unfortunate truth. So, fed up with the unwillingness of others and the ridiculous pricing of available wheelchairs, Huntzinger began to make his own wheelchair, learning how to weld through YouTube videos, buying materials and experimenting with suspension.

"It's not their dream to see what you see. It's your dream and you are responsible for making it come to life," said Huntzinger. "One day I just decided that I was going to do my own wheelchair because I had kind of gotten the recipe down the way I wanted it and I knew that if I just bought a welder I knew that I could make a frame from the ground up."

Then, after a few prototypes, Huntzinger attended a technical school where he was able to share his idea. The school sent him to a competition for entrepreneurs where he won $25,000 and soon after got some help creating a website and marketing and he was off to the races.

Now, 13 years after being paralyzed, Huntzinger has built hundreds of his Spartan Wheel Chariots for the disabled community all over the country. Folks from Tennessee, Texas and even Hawaii are living their best life with one of Huntzinger's Spartan Wheel Chariots. And now, with a donation from Flowers Auto he will be able to give away at least seven chairs to those in need.

This is the second year that Flowers Auto has partnered with Spartan Wheel Chariots. Last year, Flowers donated $50 for every car sold in the month of November. This year Flowers Auto upped their donation to $100 for every car sold in November. They were able to donate $8,100 to Huntzinger to provide outdoor capable wheelchairs to those in need.

One of the biggest physical benefits of one of Huntzinger's chairs is the tires. Large air filled tires that allow wheelchair users to roll over obstructions like roots, rocks or large cracks in the sidewalk. The typical wheelchair has skinny, hard plastic tires that can be stopped by the smallest of pebbles, presenting a danger to wheelchair users.

"It's night and day," said Huntzinger on the difference between an air filled tires and plastic ones. "A typical wheelchair has a front tire that is real skinny and hard plastic. So, you can imagine what an air filled tire, how much more cushion that provides just rolling over stuff where it's not jarring you. It's like floating on a cloud when you're riding over gravel. On a scale of one to ten it is really a ten as far as ease rolling on stuff. Even if you're having somebody push you, you don't have to pop somebody up in a wheelie. It's just built for it so it's way better."

However, Huntzinger believes that the biggest benefit of his Spartan Wheel Chariots is the mental health of the disabled community. When asked, Huntzinger said that most people tend to think of folks in wheelchairs, especially those with spinal cord injuries, like Lieutenant Dan from Forest Gump- depressed, inactive and often with substance abuse problems. But, with Spartan Wheel Chariots, Huntzinger is hoping to show others that people with disabilities can and do live active, healthy and productive lives, which is exactly what Huntzinger is doing. He called getting paralyzed a blessing, allowing him to help others.

"I always tell people that this has been the biggest blessing being paralyzed," Huntzinger said. "Because I don't see where I would be helping people as much as I am now had I not gotten paralyzed."