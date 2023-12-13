Spartanburg clock tower could move in Morgan Square redesign. Work to be done in phases.

Spartanburg City Council received an update on the new Morgan Square during its final meeting of the year on Monday.

The council also recognized the Cleveland Academy of Leadership for its good report card and announced the next council meeting will be in the County Council chambers, located at 366 N. Church St. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Three re-elected council members and a new municipal judge will be sworn in.

However, on Jan. 22, they will return to City Hall for an official last meeting in their usual chambers.

During Monday's meeting, City Manager Chris Story talked about the planned renovations to Morgan Square. The conceptual designs presented were highly similar to those presented in August, including a space for a splash pad or other water features, a visitor kiosk, and architectural seating. City Council encouraged staff to push forward with creating a final design.

Here's what you need to know about Morgan Square:

A rendering of the Morgan Square project. The yellow dashed area represents phase one of the project.

Morgan Square redesign plan in two phases

The plan presented Monday divides the work in Morgan Square redesign into two phases. The first would encompass the current square footprint from Church to Magnolia Streets. It would include adding sculptural benches, table seating, and plantings, closing Dunbar Street to vehicular traffic, and building a visitor center with public restrooms.

The second phase would encompass the area from Magnolia Street to East Daniel Morgan Avenue, with most changes happening to the street and parking between Sophia's, 155 W. Main St., and the Herald-Journal building, 189 W. Main St.

A timeline for the project is expected in the spring.

Story said the work will not disrupt access to local businesses.

"We'd like to sync up the construction time on this work to avoid the peak times of activities in the square," he said. "It might not be fully possible to avoid spring or fall as part of this process, but we are going to work through that."

A closer look at the clock tower area renovations.

West Main re-designed to blend with growth on west side

Renderings show a plan for a straight path into downtown from West Main, eliminating the traffic island currently containing the clock tower.

The street would be usable daily for traffic, but could also be closed off for festivals. It would feature angled parking spaces on both sides of the street. The clock tower would potentially need to be moved in this plan.

"It enables coherent, straight sight lines into the heart of the square, which we think is really important as we have this western gateway to downtown," Story said. “The primary objective is to have a consistent street edge that takes you from the AC Hotel to where Sophia’s restaurant is today. It would be a straight visual and a very nice pedestrian environment.”

Increasing pedestrian-friendliness is a goal

Story said staff and the design team hope to work with the SC Department Of Transportation to add visual cues like traffic islands to Church Street to slow down traffic for those walking to and from the square.

"Those conversations are occurring. They're not resolved 100 percent, but there are some things we're very confident we can do," Story said. "We also will benefit from the fact that the planetarium has a much stronger sidewalk presence that will change the feel of the Broad and Church Street intersection."

How much will Morgan Square project cost?

Story provided a tentative estimate of $15 million for the project thus far.

The plan is to pay for the project through hospitality tax-funded debt issuance and potential private fundraising.

