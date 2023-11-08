Spartanburg Co. approves penny sales tax to fix roads
Spartanburg Co. approves penny sales tax to fix roads
Spartanburg Co. approves penny sales tax to fix roads
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
Ohioans voted to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution on Tuesday.
Amazon's new Fire TV soundbar lets you keep things simple while giving you that movie theater sound. Some are even saying it's the best soundbar on Amazon.
Looking for a credit card? It's important to understand your needs and options. Here's how to apply for a credit card to help make the process as smooth as possible.
Guys, the Dyson Corrale straightener is currently 60% off. Wild!!
Saddle up, it's time for the 57th Country Music Awards.
Save $40 on one of the best smart home devices on the market.
Forget tin foil and plastic wrap for your delicate casseroles and cakes. Try one of these top-rated carriers from Hamilton Beach, Oxo and more.
The ceramic nonstick pots and pans are from the star's Beautiful line — get the collection for just $149 ($7 per piece!).
It'll take care of pet messes, spills and more, so don't throw out your white sofa just yet!
These beautiful, buildable flower bouquets, succulents and orchids may last forever — but this deal won't.
iSeeCars' latest study found that sports cars, hybrids, and trucks held their values quite well, while EV values dropped quickly.
Goldman projects the IPO market will rebound in 2024 if the Fed cuts rates next year.
Returns are a regular part of shopping. As a result, retailers have not only lost out on sales, but depending on their returns process, are also paying to get that item back into its inventory. The problem is so big that returns accounted for more than $816.7 billion in lost sales for U.S. retailers in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation.
Waze's latest feature focuses on safety and will give you the knowledge needed to make an informed choice about the route you're taking.
In its latest earnings report from March to September 2023, Nintendo has revealed that it sold 19.5 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was released in May.
Our full model review of the 2024 Kia EV6 where we tell you what's new and give you a full breakdown of the model.
That's why my hair is so big, it's full of (Sephora) secrets.
Deciding whether you should get a personal loan is a big decision. Here’s how to go about it.
Later this year, Israeli company Electreon and Michigan will unveil a 1-mile stretch of road in Detroit that will allow drivers to charge EVs on the go.