Spartanburg Coroner ID's man found dead at Tyger River Correctional. SLED investigating.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a man at Tyger River Correctional Institution that occurred Tuesday.

In a press release Tuesday evening, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the man as Jessie Donald Curtis Tyner, 38. Clevenger said Tyner's time of death was 12:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Clevenger said an initial investigation did not reveal any evidence of a suspicious death and that the investigation will continue today with a forensic exam.

Clevenger said his office was requested to respond to the death at the prison, located in Enoree, at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday. Clevenger was previously unable to release Tyner's name until his next-of-kin was notified.

SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich confirmed that the agency is investigating the death.

A study supported by a University of South Carolina Law School professor found that there were 18 deaths at the correctional facility between 2015 and 2021, the Greenville News and Spartanburg Herald-Journal previously reported. Additionally, there were two deaths in 2022 and one last year.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Man found dead at Tyger River prison identified. SLED investigating.