Spartanburg County authorities: Boiling Springs man shoots wife, daughter before killing self

BOILING SPRINGS — A South Carolina man shot his wife and daughter in a domestic dispute before killing himself, according to authorities.

According to multiple reports, 43-year-old Arthur Brannon III and 23-year-old MiAysha Brannon were pronounced dead Sunday at a home in Boiling Springs.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Arthur Brannon shot his wife, Laquanda, before locking himself in the house with their daughter MiAysha.

Deputies found the wife outside the house with a gunshot wound to her right arm and torso area. She as hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately available.

A SWAT team then found both Arthur and MiAysha Brannon dead inside. Police believe Arthur Brannon injured his wife and killed his daughter in a domestic dispute.

- Check back for updates to this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Boiling Springs man shoots wife, daughter before killing self