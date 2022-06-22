Spartanburg County deputy Austin Aldridge dies in shooting. Here's what we know.

On Wednesday morning, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, 25, died at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday from injuries sustained in a shooting that resulted from a response to a domestic call.

Spartanburg Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said Aldridge, who had been with the Sheriff's Office for about three years, responded to the call at 3:20 p.m. on Chaffee Road in the Oak Forest subdivision. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Bobo said a deputy, identified Wednesday morning as Aldridge, was shot as he approached the residence on Chaffee Road.

At a press conference held later Tuesday night and shortly before the deputy was declared dead, Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect, Duane Heard, was shot twice by deputies and was expected to live.

Heard, who is being supervised by law enforcement while receiving treatment at a local hospital, has yet to be publicly charged with anything. His condition has also not been released.

Lt. Bobo said there were three separate locations where gunfire occurred, outside the Chaffee Road residence being the first.

A news release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the investigating agency, is expected soon.

Here is the timeline as it is known right now. Check back for updates.

Law enforcement officers with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Spartanburg Police, SC Highway Patrol and SLED, work the scenes after a Spartanburg County deputy was shot on Chaffee Road in the Oak Forest subdivision in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon, June 21, 2022.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 3:20 p.m.

Sheriff's deputy Austin Aldridge responded to a domestic call at Chaffee Road in the Oak Forest subdivision. Aldridge responded to the call alone. Suspect, Duane Heard, fired at Aldridge.

Neighbor Jason Smith heard a gunshot. Upon seeing an officer's vehicle and what appeared to be a downed officer, Smith dialed 9-1-1 to report a shooting.

Smith said Heard unsuccessfully tried to get into the officer's vehicle. After this, Heard returned back inside, before reemerging and threatening another neighbor with his rifle.

Heard then got into his pickup truck and fled. Smith said he directed responding officers in the direction Heard had gone.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022, later in the afternoon

Some deputies secured the scene for EMS treatment of Aldridge, while other officers engaged in a vehicular pursuit of Heard. Heard's vehicle was seen by a deputy traveling down Anderson Mill Rd towards Hwy. 290. This deputy attempted a traffic stop.

Bobo said Heard initially acted like he was going to surrender, but then proceeded to fire at that deputy, who returned fire. Heard then continued down Anderson Mill Rd. until he wrecked near a business just before the Hwy. 290 intersection and fled into the woods after firing at other deputies.

None of the deputies at the second and third scenes were injured. A perimeter was established and SWAT and canine deputies located the suspect in the woods, where he was arrested, the Sheriff's press release stated.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference at the law enforcement memorial in front of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office where he addressed the incident and confirmed the name of the suspect.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 9:26 p.m.

Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was declared dead.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 7:08 a.m.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, 25, died the previous night from injuries sustained in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Chalmers Rogland, a Wofford College graduate, covers public safety and breaking news for the Herald-Journal. Reach him via email at crogland@shj.com. Find him on Twitter @CRogland.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: What we know about Spartanburg deputy Austin Aldridge's shooting death