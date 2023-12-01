Spartanburg County to fill 100-plus jobs. Job seeker: 'I have three dollars to my name.'

The Christmas season hasn't been merry so far for Spartanburg job seeker Amber Evans, who was laid off in June.

"I have three dollars to my name," said Evans, whose unemployment checks are too small to care for her 12-year-old daughter and elderly mother. "I'm not employed yet, but I'm hoping to be real soon."

Evans was among dozens of potential candidates who applied for more than 100 job openings at Spartanburg County's hiring event on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Cleveland Park Event Center.

Recruiters from 10 county departments greeted applicants trying to fill their vacancies before the holidays.

With her four years of experience as a field operations dispatcher from her former job, Evans applied for one of 23 openings in the Spartanburg Communications/911 Department.

Dispatchers handle about 2,000 calls each day, both 911 and non-emergency, in a sometimes highly stressful environment, according to interim director Lisa Coleman.

"We look for willing people wanting to help others," Coleman said.

She noted that job turnover has been high lately, causing 23 current openings.

Successful candidates go through six to eight weeks of paid classroom training followed by working nights until daytime shifts become available, she said.

Meanwhile, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has up to 30 vacancies at the Detention Center and 40 for uniformed officers, said Cpl. Jacob Coleman.

"This has been a good turnout," he said of the hiring event. "With COVID, many people stepped away (from jobs). Now, people want to get into these professions and be part of a new generation."

Many of today's deputies started their career in law enforcement as corrections officers at the Detention Center, he said.

He also said people skills are the main job requirement in learning to diffuse stressful situations.

"We look for integrity, honesty and a go-getting attitude," he said.

Sheriff's Office recruiter Cpl. Heather Carroll said job shortages in the department vary over time, depending on the available workforce.

"This year we've hired 50 for (the Detention Center)," she said. "We hired only 30 during COVID. Right now, we have the lowest vacancies in a long time."

In addition to the Sheriff's Office and 911/Communications, Wednesday's event featured the following departments with job openings:

Roads and bridges; solid waste; parks and recreation; planning and development; assessor's office; building codes; and magistrate court.

County spokeswoman Scottie Kay Blackwell said the county pays competitive wages and benefits.

According to the jobs posted by the county, a data collector in the Assessor's Office earns a starting salary of $35,080. A 911 operator also earns $35,080 plus a night differential. A sheriff's deputy and detention deputy each earn $44,079.

Johnny Ravan, manager of roads and bridges, said he has 19 maintenance-related openings to fill.

"A lot of it is manual labor," Ravan said. "We maintain roads, patch potholes, cut trees and do bush hogging. We have a sign shop too and install signs."

Job seeker Kadijah Gartner of Boiling Springs said she filled out applications with the Assessor's Office and in Solid Waste, where a recycling coordinator vacancy exists.

She said she is being laid off from her current job in pharmaceutical distribution this week.

"I'm interested in assessor's work," she said. "I want to get into the Realtor field, doing appraisals and learning how the housing market works. I'm very hopeful and pray that something comes."

