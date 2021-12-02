Spartanburg County man accused of killing his wife will remain in jail

An Inman man was denied bond Thursday after being arrested and accused of killing his wife before attempting to kill himself.

Carl Frederick Berry, Jr., 67, Rainer Drive, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Berry had been hospitalized since Nov. 26 after deputies and the North Spartanburg Fire Department responded to his home in reference to a possible overdose.

While on the scene, deputies found a woman dead and an unresponsive man, according to an incident report from the Sheriff's Office. Berry, who was the unresponsive man, was revived and transported to the hospital, deputies said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene and determined the woman's death was suspicious. She was identified as Patricia Lucas Berry, 65.

A Sheriff's Office incident report states once Berry was medically stable at the hospital, he confessed to the Violent Crimes investigators that he suffocated his wife by placing a plastic bag over her head and then attempted to take his own life by overdosing.

Berry remained in the hospital until Tuesday. He is now in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg County man accused of killing his wife by suffocating her