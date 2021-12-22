Spartanburg County man jailed on two-dozen child porn charges

A Spartanburg County man is in jail on nearly two-dozen charges related to child pornography.

Trevor Lee Morris, 24, of Enoree, was arrested Thursday by the Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a statement from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Morris is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, all felony charges, according to Wilson’s statement.

Investigators said that Morris recorded a nude minor without the minor’s knowledge or consent. He’s also accused of distributing and possessing child pornography, the statement said.

The case will be prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Trevor Morris Spartanburg South Carolina arrested on child porn charges