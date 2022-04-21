Spartanburg woman dies after stabbing at Southern Pines apartments, ruled homicide

Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies and investigators are on the scene at Southern Pines Apartments on Bryant Road, Thursday morning, April 21, 2022. Stabbing victims were transported from the scene by EMS.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a Spartanburg woman a homicide.

Audra Rochelle Brown, 53, of Bryant Road, was pronounced dead at 7:17 a.m. Thursday at Spartanburg Medical Center, according to a statement from the Coroner's Office.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that two people were stabbed Thursday morning at Southern Pines Apartments on Bryant Road.

The Coroner's Office issued a statement saying it was called to the hospital to work a death case with the Investigation Division of the Sheriff's Office. Brown's death has been ruled a homicide, according to the statement from the Coroner's Office.

Deputies say both victims were taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg Sheriff: 2 stabbed at Southern Pines apartment complex