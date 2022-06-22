Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputy Austin Aldridge dies after Tuesday shooting

Flags are at half-mast at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022. Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, 25, died at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday from injuries sustained in a shooting on Chaffee Road in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon. A group of ministers unite in a prayer service at noon at the memorial. Ministers lay hands on Deputy Luke Graves, right, who was a partner of Deputy Aldridge.

A Spartanburg County deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday while responding to a domestic call.

Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, 25, died at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday from injuries sustained in the shooting, according to a statement released Wednesday morning by Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

Spartanburg Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said deputies responded to a domestic call at 3:20 p.m. on Chaffee Road in the Oak Forest subdivision. In a statement, Bobo said the deputy was shot as he approached the residence on Chaffee Road.

At a press conference held later Tuesday night and shortly before the deputy was declared dead, Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect, Duane Heard, was shot twice by deputies and was expected to live.

Heard, who is being supervised by law enforcement while receiving treatment at a local hospital, was charged Wednesday afternoon by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. SLED will be the prosecuting agency for all charges. Heard's condition has not been released.

Wednesday morning, flags could be seen at half staff and some left flowers at the Sheriff's Office. Residents brought flowers and laid them by the fallen officers' memorial.

“I’m hoping this will bring the community together. It’s tragic, especially with him having small children. I’m sure his wife and children are upside down. I know I’m going to be busy all day delivering flowers and there will be a lot more coming in,” said Jeff Wood, who delivers for Coggins Flowers.

“I didn’t know him personally. He was somebody that helped protect us," said Kristy Johnson. “It crushes me. It’s not right that officers often die to protect us. It breaks my heart."

Aldridge, a former Byrnes High School student and a 2016 graduate of Wren High School, was described as "a loving husband, son, friend and partner to many," according to a GoFundMe page posted Wednesday morning.

A prayer vigil was held Wednesday afternoon at the Sheriff's Office.

“I pray that God gets the glory. He sees what has happened in the community. It’s tragic what happened but we will continue to pray to God for restraint. We don’t condone what that man did to the deputy but we continue to pray for strength in not only Spartanburg but in the world," Kenneth Clyburn, pastor at Mount Carmel, said at the vigil.

Jessica DeSalvo Newton said growing up, she was friends with Aldridge's sister.

"Austin was eight to nine years younger than me. I did not know him very well, but his sister was one of my best friends," Newton said. "Since he was so much younger, I don’t know much of his friend circle.

"I do know that he was a very respectful young man, comes from an extremely respectful down-to-earth family – with strong faith and the biggest love for Jesus."

Later Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding Aldridge's organ and tissue donation.

"True to his servant’s heart, Austin was both an organ and tissue donor. He is being transported from to Columbia for that procedure, and approximately 70 people will benefit from his generous donation," the statement said.

At a press conference held later Tuesday night, Wright said, Heard, was shot twice by deputies and is expected to live.

As is the Sheriff's Office protocol, Bobo said the agency has contacted the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate these incidents.

