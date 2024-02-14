Spartanburg food truck Eat Street Grill brings backyard flavor to restaurant on east side

Spartanburg's most colorful food truck has found a permanent home on the east side. Eat Street Grill opened its brick-and-mortar restaurant in Spartanburg Corners (200 Dawn Redwood Drive) on Feb. 9.

The new restaurant, located by the east side Walmart, has been in the works since last fall, but an eat-in location has been the plan since the business started in 2021.

The four owners Dennis and Angel Murphy and Tray and Erin Lindsay brought the bright and colorful aesthetic of their family-owned food truck, designed by artist Frankie Zombie, to their new space along with their menu of backyard cookout favorites.

Popular food truck Eat Street Grill is opening a restaurant location on the east side of Spartanburg. Guests prepare to place an order at the restaurant.

The east side location appealed to the owners because of the growth and investment the area is seeing.

"I think it's the next big area in Spartanburg. It's close to downtown Spartanburg and the brand-new high school is across the street. There's a lot of new housing developments getting built around the corner," Tray Lindsay said. "And we've got a lot of fans on this side of town. This is the side of town we started on."

Popular food truck Eat Street Grill is opening a restaurant location on the east side of Spartanburg. The chicken wings on the menu are among the most popular items at Eat Street Grill.

Hot off the grill

The food truck's entire menu will be available at the restaurant, plus a few new items. New main dishes like grilled pork chops and grilled shrimp, sausage dogs, new side options of mac and cheese, pasta salad, baked beans, and two new wing flavors are now available at the restaurant.

"We learned that the menu we had was actually too big for our food truck," Dennis Murphy said. "Now, we have room for it."

Popular food truck Eat Street Grill is opening a restaurant location on the east side of Spartanburg. The restaurant has a wide menu for guests. This is an order of grilled shrimp with a potato with all the sides ordered to your taste.

The full menu includes hot dogs and sausage dogs, burgers, steaks, grilled chicken, salmon, shrimp, and pork chops. The restaurant also offers six salad options, desserts, customizable baked potatoes and loaded fries and nine different styles of wings.

Their goal is to give customers a meal that tastes like the food they'd get at a summer backyard barbecue. Their food is prepared fresh daily and never frozen.

"We use the flaming grill, a lot of people use flat tops. It's a totally different taste, a very unique flavor," Tray Lindsay said. "(We make) house-made dressings, make our own chili in-house... a lot of the things we do is different from a lot of other people."

"We're constantly trying new things, discovering new tastes," Angel Murphy added. "I think that's what we strive for it constantly growing."

Popular food truck Eat Street Grill is opening a restaurant location on the east side of Spartanburg. This is the Eat Street Grill's food truck.

Food truck, reimagined

While the team won't be out on the road every day now, the food truck isn't going anywhere.

"We're just going to do scheduled (stops)," Dennis Murphy said. "We do plants and different places of work that we go to to cater lunch."

And the skills and tricks of the trade they learned during their time on the food truck will be carried over to the restaurant, Erin Lindsay says.

"We've done small events, medium size, large. We've done fairs, festivals so we kind of know what people want, what they're looking for. How many people we can see in an hour, in a day," Erin Lindsay said. "(And) the good thing about our food is if you get it to go, it's still good when you get home."

Popular food truck Eat Street Grill is opening a restaurant location on the east side of Spartanburg. This is the Eat Street Grill team getting ready to welcome guests.

Eating at Eat Street Grill

Eat Street Grill is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. -10 p.m. The restaurant can be contacted by phone at 864-285-4144 or through their Facebook or Instagram pages.

Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg food truck Eat Street Grill opens restaurant on east side