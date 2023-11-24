Spartanburg Legislative Delegation replaces longest serving GSP Airport commissioner

The longest-serving person of the six-member Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Commission has lost his seat to a newcomer.

The Spartanburg Legislative Delegation on Nov. 6 voted to appoint Hunter Cuthbertson instead of Hank Ramella, the commission's vice chairman who was seeking another term. Ramella has served since 1981.

"GSP has done a great job as an economic engine," said state Sen. Josh Kimbrell of Spartanburg, who nominated Cuthbertson. "I also think we have to get fresh perspectives. It's nothing personal. Hunter is a lifelong aviator involved in general aviation, with experience to run an air carrier."

Ramella is one of three Spartanburg County appointees to the GSP commission. The other two are Jay Beeson and Doug Smith.

The Greenville County members are Leland Burch, Valerie Miller and Minor Shaw, the longtime chairwoman.Commission members are appointed by the governor, based on recommendations from their respective county legislative delegations. They serve six-year terms.

The commission is the governing body of GSP International Airport District, a special purpose district created in 1959. The commission meets every two months at the airport's district offices.

Burch is the second longest-serving commissioner, having been appointed in 1985.

Ramella, a Coast Guard Veteran, pilot, and avid golfer, moved his family and businesses from New York to Spartanburg in 1972. The retired owner of Spartan Felt Company, he was the 1991 Spartanburg Small Business Person of the Year.

"It's been a great ride, 42 years," Ramella said. "I'm very proud and very happy to (have served). It's a great organization."

Cuthbertson is founder and president of SAI Flight Companies, a regional aircraft charter management and maintenance company based at GSP Airport.

Cuthbertson could not be reached for comment.

