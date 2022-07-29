Spartanburg man charged with murder in shooting death on Pickens Ave. in Chesnee

siren

Willie Earl Robinson is charged with murder in the shooting death of Rafahel Levi Castro.

Castro died early Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to a press release from the Coroner's Office.

Robinson, 56, who had been named a suspect in the Sunday night shooting on Pickens Avenue in Chesnee, turned himself in at the Spartanburg County Detention Center at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff's Office reports.

Robinson is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Master Deputy Tony Ivey of the Sheriff's Office. He was denied bond Wednesday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office had previously stated that deputies responded to a shooting at Pickens Ave. in Chesnee at 10 p.m Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found Castro, 46, who had been shot in the head. Castro was then transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Ivey said Robinson initially fled from the scene Sunday night and led deputies on a car chase, eventually abandoning his vehicle behind the Brookwood Inn on College Drive in the Arcadia community. The Sheriff's Office K-9 unit attempted to track Robinson, which did not produce any results, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo of the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

