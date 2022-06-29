Spartanburg man wanted in shooting death outside downtown restaurant turns self in

A Spartanburg man wanted for the May 21 shooting death of another Spartanburg man turned himself in at the Spartanburg County Detention Center Tuesday night.

Spartanburg Police issued five warrants for the arrest of the suspect, Tyson Maurice Thompson, 33, for his involvement in the incident. Thompson had remained at large since the warrants were issued on Saturday, June 25.

The warrants include the charges of murder, attempted murder in regards to injuries sustained by the other shooting victim, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a hand gun, and unlawful carry of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.

Thompson is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The Spartanburg Police Department reported that on May 21, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to 122 Magnolia Street, in reference to a shooting incident.

There, officers discovered Dearrius Lynell Bobo, lying on the sidewalk deceased near the Local F.I.G restaurant and bar.

Officers also received information that another victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived. Officers learned the other victim was being treated for gunshot wounds he received while at the same incident location.

Thompson had been named a person of interest in the death of Bobo on May 23, two days after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg man wanted in shooting death turns self in