Spartanburg PD: Disturbance at Westgate Mall caused by 'intentionally ignited fireworks'

The Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance Friday night at Westgate Mall.

During its investigation, law enforcement discovered that someone had "intentionally ignited fireworks," according to Spartanburg PD.

Spartanburg County Communications began receiving numerous calls about the disturbance just before 6 p.m. Spartanburg PD said the fireworks went off just inside the mall entrance between Belk and Dillard’s department stores.

According to social media reports, individuals ran for safety and businesses closed. No injuries or damage to the building were reported.

Spartanburg PD said no arrest has been made, and they are reviewing surveillance footage.

