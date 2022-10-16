Spartanburg PD: Man injured in shooting at Piedmont Interstate Fair

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Piedmont Interstate Fair.

Maj. Art Littlejohn said a man was shot in his upper thigh around 8:50 p.m. and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. The victim's condition is unknown.

Littlejohn said there is no suspect as of Sunday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

