Spartanburg police investigating fatal shooting outside downtown bar and restaurant

Spartanburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead outside a downtown bar and restaurant.

Police responded to the Local F.I.G at 116 Magnolia St., around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance with weapons, according to a statement from the Spartanburg Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk who had a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the man as Dearrius Lynell Bobo, 31, of Wofford Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:20 a.m, Saturday, according to the Coroner's Office.

Officers were told another victim from the same incident arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The second victim was assisted by friends into a personally owned vehicle and transported to the hospital. Police said his condition is unknown.

Officers said they were told both victims were walking on the sidewalk away from the Local F.I.G. when they were shot.

It was reported to police that a group was involved in an argument prior to the shooting. The group was asked to leave by security personnel of the Local F.I.G. Once on the sidewalk, someone drove by in a red vehicle and started shooting, according to a police statement.

The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for a red Toyota sedan with tinted windows.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

